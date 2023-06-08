New Fort Myers Beach sand berm becomes obstacle for woman with disability

Our beaches are getting rebuilt after Hurricane Ian damaged or destroyed them. As the rebuilding progresses, there are worries that people with disabilities are getting forgotten.

WINK News spoke with Sue Hayes and her sister Jasmine Hayes after their home floated away during Hurricane Ian. They’re rebuilding it themselves because of how much they love the island and nearby beaches. Although, with the new sand berm, Sue suddenly feels much farther away.

Since moving to Fort Myers Beach, Sue has done the same thing almost every day. Before Hurricane Ian took her home, it was a mere three lots down from the nearest beach access.

“I just go straight across, or well, we go down Connecticut, excuse me — that access just right there, takes two seconds,” Sue said.

It used to be a disability access point.

“I had a stroke six years ago and lost mobility in my left side. I mean, I can do some things, but that’s why I’m on the trike: to get around. I mean, I drive a little bit, but that’s too… you know… how people walk down there, and I can’t do it,” Sue said.

However, the area is blocked because of a sand berm about three feet high, and if Sue tries to scale the berm, she gets stuck.

Sue stuck at the top of the sand berm. CREDIT: WINK News

“You get stuck up there. It’s scary is what it is, but you know it was like, ‘Oh, just go fast, you know’… Yeah, you can’t really get over it,” Sue said.

That is unless she has someone to push her over the top of the berm. For Sue, this is tantamount to a loss of freedom and autonomy.

“I’m limited on what I can do and stuff,” Sue noted.

A good samaritan pushing Sue the rest of the way over the sand berm. CREDIT: WINK News

A representative with Fort Myers Beach sent WINK News a statement regarding the access points.

“You might not be aware that many beach accesses were ADA accessible before Ian … The plan is that, once the berm and the renourishment projects are done, the beach accesses will be restored as close as possible to what they were before Ian damaged them. You can read about the berm and renourishment projects at www.fmbgov.com/beach,” Jennifer Dexter, the communications coordinator for the Town of Fort Myers Beach, said.

They also sent a list of ADA access points, shown below, on the island before Hurricane Ian. The town plans to restore the ones that have been damaged.

Sue would like this problem solved sooner rather than later.

“They have to leave access to people, you know, maybe a couple of feet or something here and there,” Sue said.

WINK News searched for the nearest public beach access point from Sue’s house that was not blocked by the sand berm. After a 17-minute walk, we found it. Sue said she would keep riding through a private lot. She isn’t totally comfortable about doing so, but a 17-minute trudge is a bit too much.