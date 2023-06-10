To the skies: Naples kids build and fly their own aircraft

Eleven kids, all of them from the Naples area, built a plane.

The Naples Youth Aviation Project devised a plan to build the aircraft in 2019. Covid slowed them down for a while but didn’t stop them.

It took three years to build the plane. Once it was done, some of these kids even got to fly it.

Joan Zalenski, the community outreach coordinator, says it’s meant to give kids a more hands-on learning experience.

“We’ve been talking about it and thinking that this was something that we wanted to do,” Zalenski said. “We would hold monthly young Eagle Flight rallies where kids come out and get free airplane rides. And the parents would always say to us, my kid loves airplanes, what else is there for him or her to do?”

The Naples Youth Aviation Project will host an Eagle Flight Rally Event Saturday, 8 a.m., at the Naples airport.

