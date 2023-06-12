Bonita Springs man arrested after driving on wrong side of road, deputies say

Justin Todd Alexander Edrington, 33. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Bonita Springs man is in custody after Collier County deputies say he drove on the wrong side of the road and was found with a firearm and narcotics in his BMW.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Justin Todd Alexander Edrington, a convicted felon, had trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in his white BMW when deputies pulled him over around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies said Edrington was driving his BMW on the wrong side of the road in the area of Wiggins Pass Road and Colby Court in North Naples. They search his BMW and found a firearm under the driver’s seat.

They also found a large quantity of narcotics packaged for sale, including fentanyl (50 grams); cocaine (50 grams); methamphetamine (12.9 grams); oxycodone (3.6 grams); alprazolam (33.4 grams); and Adderall (24 grams); and drug paraphernalia.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

Edrington was taken to the Collier County jail. He faces multiple narcotics- and weapons-related felony charges, including fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.

He also faces separate felony charges stemming from a traffic stop in May in which he fled from deputies, but not before handing them his driver’s license. Edrington tossed a firearm out his car window as deputies pursued him. Deputies recovered the firearm from the road and submitted it as evidence.