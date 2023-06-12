Heated debated regarding Collier County superintendent’s contract

The Collier County School board hotly debated the hiring of Dr. Leslie Riccardelli. Now her contract is up for negotiation, and things haven’t cooled.

Leslie Ricciardelli grew up in Collier County, graduated from Collier County schools, has worked for the district for more than 25 years, and is the school board’s choice to be its next superintendent, but she does not yet have a contract.

“She wants to be here, we want her, why are we going to have to pay her a little bit more money?” said Tim Moshier, Collier County Public Schools board member, District 5. “And she’ll be here for a while. Let’s knock it down a little bit and go with the two-year contract.”

Now he’s fighting against a proposed contract that would pay her at least $305,000 a year, for three years.

“Mr. Moshier, if your selection for superintendent was selected, look, I can’t not say it, it’s really disheartening to see nickel and diming happening,” said Stephanie Lucarelli, CCPS board member, District 2. “We’re talking about the superintendent, the lead person for this district.”

As for members of the public at Monday’s school board workshop?

“No one should be penalized for living in the place where they’re being hired,” said Kate Tardif, Naples resident.

“Little less money, shorter contract, so we can see what type of performance comes about,” said Dan Cook, Naples resident.

The legal matter?

Alfie Oakes is suing the school board, saying Collier County schools violated sunshine laws when it narrowed their list of superintendent candidates.

The businessman wants a judge to prevent the district from finalizing a contract with Ricciardelli.

Tim Moshier argued today that the board should at least wait until the judge rules before doing a deal.