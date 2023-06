JAMES, ALPHONSO LATAUREAN CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months.

The sentencing was announced Tuesday. Alphonso Lataurean James, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

The Fort Myers Police Department searched a vehicle James was driving. Officers found a handgun and more than a half-ounce of Fentanyl.

As a previously convicted felon, James is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.