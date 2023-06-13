Plane crashes at private airport in Placida in Charlotte County

Plane crashes at private airport in Placida. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A plane crashed at the Coral Creek Pirvate airport in Placida, in Charlotte County on Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported after a private plane crashed on a runway.

A malfunctioning landing gear and a minor gas leak caused the crash. These factors resulted in an improper landing.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS are at the scene and helping those who need it.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified about the crash and will be actively involved in the investigation.

This is a developing scene, and WINK News will provide updates when they are made available.