1 killed in 5 vehicle crash in Desoto county, multiple injuries

A 5 vehicle crash in Desoto County kills 1 and injures others.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tow truck towing a trailer was traveling north on County Road 769, south of County Road 760.

A SUV was traveling south on County Road 769, approaching the tow truck.

The first pickup truck was traveling north on County Road 769, behind the tow truck.

The second pickup truck, towing a trailer, was traveling south on Country Road 769, behind the SUV.

A third pickup truck was traveling south on County Road 769, behind the second pickup truck.

The trailer portion of the tow truck became detached, entered the southbound lane in front of the approaching SUV, and collided with it.

Post initial collision, the pickup truck, the second pickup truck, and the third pickup truck were additionally involved.

The sequence of these collisions remains under investigation.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the first pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, and several other vehicle occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.