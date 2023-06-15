3 All-American baseball players named from FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast University’s 2023 baseball team officially has three All-Americans.

Edrick Felix was named to the Second All-Americans team, while Alejandro Figueredo and Joe Kinker were named to the Third All-Americans team.

The price of greatness in sports is putting in the work. That’s why whether it’s day or night, hot or cold if you’re looking for Kinker or Figueredo, you better look in the batting cages. These nonstop workhorses are in those cages putting in the necessary work, and then some, to become great.

“Me and Joe are kind of opposites. I’m more of a morning person. He’s more of a night person. I used to have my breakfast club. He’ll have the late dinner club. But we’ll come in every single day, man,” Alejandro said.

“It was no surprise how the offense did this year just cause these guys were always in the cages hitting,” Kinker said.

Rewarded for their efforts, Kinker, Figueredo and Felix were all named All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

WINK News spoke with Dave Tollett, FGCU’s head baseball coach, about what the players accomplished.

“It’s unprecedented. I mean, for a mid-division one to have three All-Americans on one team. Boy, I’d never thought I’d see the day,” coach Tollett said.

The three All-Americans combined for a blistering 67 total home runs this season. To put that in perspective, FGCU leads the country in home runs, runs scored, and slugging percentage.

“The power never went out here at Swanson stadium. Those guys, I mean, if one of them didn’t get you the next two. I mean, I’ve never we’ve had some good offensive teams here, but this here is by far the best,” coach Tollett.

A list of every All-American in the program’s history is kept in the team’s locker room. Now, Felix, Kinker and Figuerdo’s names will be the newest additions.

“Showing up here as a Freshman, I always aspired to be on the wall in the locker room so it’s cool to have fulfilled that,” Kinker said.

“I just want to be remembered as the guy that came in and worked his butt off to achieve everything he achieved,” Figueredo said.

Felix is also the program’s first-ever A-Sun Player of the Year, hitting a remarkable 25 home runs. Figueredo and Kinker hope they hear their names in the MLB draft