Naples man gets 15-year sentence for trafficking oxycodone and hydrocodone

Collier County Sheriff’s Office. (CREDIT: WINK News)

A Naples man has been sentenced to 15 years for trafficking drugs.

According to the State Attorney’s Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit in Collier County, Christy Daniel Cugini Jr. was sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty by a jury in May.

Cugini Jr., a licensed endocrinologist, was found guilty of trafficking 25 grams or more of oxycodone, possession of paraphernalia, possession of the controlled substance hydrocodone, and possession of the controlled substance Tramadol.

The press release states that the Collier County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on Jan. 29, 2021, regarding potential criminal activity at a residence leading to Cugini Jr.’s home.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Bureau and Special Crimes Bureau executed a search warrant on March 30, 2021, and found drug paraphernalia and a duffle bag containing marijuana and several prescription bottles with other people’s names on them.

Inside the bedroom, a passcode was needed to open a walk-in closet. Cugini Jr. gave the code to law enforcement, who found a safe inside. Inside the safe, there was more than $20,000 in cash and trafficking amounts of drugs.