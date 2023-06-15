Suspect in deadly Lehigh Acres shooting to appear in court

The suspect in a Lehigh Acres shooting that left two people dead and another person injured is expected to be booked into jail and taken to court.

The mugshot of Yohani de Lazaro, 45, should become available after he is taken to the Lee County Jail on Thursday. He has been in the hospital after being overpowered and beaten up by someone at the home where de Lazaro shot two people to death.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute between de Lazaro and a woman. Their exact relationship status remains unknown, but the source of the dispute is believed to be a fight over a house.

According to court documents, de Lazaro and Danae Velazquez Alvarez, the owner of the property, have been involved in a months-long legal battle. One document said the two were due in front of a judge on Wednesday morning to fight over ownership of the 11th Terrace home where the shooting occurred.

