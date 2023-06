A large number of Lee County deputies are conducting a death investigation on 11th Terrace in Lehigh Acres.

Many detectives and K-9 units have been seen, mostly focused on a single home.

LCSO’s crime scene van and mobile command unit. Credit: WINK News

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he will provide a statement on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.