Man dies after nearly drowning in Fort Myers pond

A man has died at Gulf Coast Hospital after he was rescued from a retention pond where he nearly drowned while swimming.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Elijah Abad, 32, got transferred in critical condition after being recovered from the pond behind Legacy Gateway Circle.

The FMPD report indicates the death was an accident.

They said Elijah and a woman went into the water, and only the woman came up.

Elijah’s father is calling him a hero, saying he saved the woman before succumbing to the water.

“By then, Eli had gone in there he tried to push her up because she was bobbling which over exerted himself when he tries to swim away to get to the shore that’s when he went down and nobody did nothing and that’s on the video,” Abad’s father said.

This is especially hard for Elijah’s family. Elijah had a twin but they lost his sister when she was a baby.

Nearby neighbors shared their feelings and how they are struggling to come to terms with Abad’s death.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous spoke with WINK News about what happened.

“He was the life of the party. He always wanted, you know, to have fun,” the woman said, “and just be happy, a smile on his face. No matter what time of day it was, he always had a smile on his face. He loves animals he really loved animals. He had a good soul.”

Neighbors said Abad would always take the time to say hello to everyone, and he became known to them as the “Mayor of Legacy.”

“Everyone knew him, you know from the dogs,” the woman said. “Remembered everyone’s dog and remembered everybody’s name.”

According to a community Facebook post, there will be a vigil for Elijah on Friday evening.