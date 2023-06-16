First confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in Florida deer

White-tailed deer. Public domain photo by Scott Bauer

The first known case of chronic wasting disease has been detected in a Florida white-tailed deer in Holmes County.

According to the Florida Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, chronic wasting disease is always fatal to the deer family, affecting the brain and central nervous system.

Under natural circumstances, no scientific evidence demonstrates that CWD can be transmitted to humans or livestock. However, the CDC doesn’t recommend eating meat from animals testing positive for CWD, or any sick animal.

Of the 31 states that have detected CWD, Florida is the newest. Since 2002, more than 17,500 deer have been tested for CWD.

Call the CWD hotline at (866) 293-9282 if you feel sick or if you see a deer that’s abnormally thin or dead via unknown causes.

FWC and its partners are implementing a detailed response, which includes collecting samples from specific zones. This will lead to a better understanding of how much the disease has spread, if at all.

