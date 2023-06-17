Tornado tears through Texas town, killing three and injuring a 100

Cleanup continues Saturday after a tornado tore through a small Texas panhandle town, leaving three people dead and more than 100 injured.

The twister turned hundreds of homes into rubble and knocked out the power for the majority of the region.

The community has come together to support and comfort each other, as the toll of the devastation is widespread. People are making sure neighbors have enough basic essentials as recovery continues.

The help came from all over, with emergency agencies offering aid in any way they can.

“We have our emergency response center running, TDM is here helping us along with countless other agencies, we have pretty much most of the panhandle here helping us and we appreciate it a lot,” one victim said.