According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a homeowner found a body in a river off of McGregor BLVD on Saturday night.

FMPD said that they received a call after a resident found the body in the water near their home at the 2500 block of McGregor BLVD near Sandra Drive.

Detectives said it is too soon to know whether this death is suspicious. An autopsy won’t happen until Monday or Tuesday, according to FMPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.