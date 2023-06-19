Boat, trailer stolen from Lehigh Acres home

A 19-foot Four Winns boat and trailer stolen from the 1900 block of Canton Avenue in Lehigh Acres. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Deputies are looking for a boat and trailer that were stolen from a Lehigh Acres home on Canton Avenue.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, a 19-foot Four Winns boat and trailer were stolen sometime between June 11 and June 13 from the 1900 block of Canton Avenue. At the time of the theft, the boat was on a 21-foot single-axle black RCBH trailer.

If you have any information about this theft, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.