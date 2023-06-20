Hershey’s Flavortown ice cream shop opens on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte

Janice Davis and Bill Alford opened Hershey’s Flavortown ice cream shop at 1940 Kings Highway, Suite 7, in Port Charlotte. The ice cream shop is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily, offering a variety of cold treats to help cool off from the Florida heat.

Davis and Alford ran an Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream shop for seven years prior to moving to Florida two years ago. Despite their attempts to bring Ashby’s to Florida, no distributor would transport the brand south of Georgia. After research, Davis and Alford found Hershey’s Ice Cream to be comparable to Ashby’s.

“It all boils down to the fat content in the ice cream,” Alford said. “Ashby’s was between 14% and 16% and this is between 12% and 14%. So that’s the only difference. As far as flavor, this is just as good tasting.”

