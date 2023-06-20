Mike Davis Elementary special needs child put on wrong bus

A mother was left in a panic after her non-verbal 8-year-old daughter somehow ended up on the wrong bus and unaccounted for.

Lacie Mohr put her daughter on a bus for the first day of a summer program at Mike Davis Elementary. When it was time for the bus to drop her off, Mohr’s special needs daughter was nowhere to be found.

Mohr loves her daughter, Tiffany. She is on the autism spectrum, tends to be non-verbal and likes to run off.

Monday was Tiffany’s first day of summer school.

“She was due to get off the bus at 1:28 p.m. I went downstairs at 1:20 p.m. aAnd I have the bus tracking app, so I was following it, and I knew the bus was late,” Mohr said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the bus Mohr put her daughter on that morning pulled in and dropped another child off. That’s when she realized something was wrong.

“The bus driver saw me standing out there, so he opened the window and said, ‘Are you waiting on Tiffany?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘They never put her on my bus,'” Mohr said.

So Mohr called the school. Then 911. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office report says being the first day of school for special needs kids, attendance was done on paper instead of Focus. Teachers did not have access to the photos of students.

Turns out the teacher thought Tiffany was a different child the whole day and put her on the wrong bus.

Deputies were able to find the bus Tiffany was on. The Sheriff’s Office report says the driver pulled over and waited for Mohr to reunite with her daughter.

The Collier School District said in a statement to WINK News that it’s important to note the child was safe and supervised the entire time.

Mohr told WINK News for more than two hours, she could only imagine the worst.

“I just thought that they were going to find her in a canal somewhere that she wandered off. I just, I didn’t know where my daughter was, and it was scary,” Mohr said.