A crash between a dump truck and a school bus has left several people injured, including a child.

The crash happened at the on-ramp for Michael G. Rippe Parkway on Alico Road, at around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Wrecker crews towed away the school bus about an hour later. The dump truck remains at the scene.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene.

So far, according to a spokesperson from Lee County Schools, one student was on the bus, who was injured. An attendant and the driver of the bus were also injured.

All three were transported to a hospital, along with the dump truck driver involved in the crash.

The extent of injuries remain unknown.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.