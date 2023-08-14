Pickup truck driver narrowly misses child getting off school bus in Lehigh Acres

A video shows a child nearly struck by a pickup truck moments after getting off a school bus in Lehigh Acres.

The video shows the pickup truck driver ignoring the flashing stop sign on the bus arm and narrowly avoiding the child.

An attorney told WINK News because a sheriff’s deputy did not witness the clear violation of the law, there isn’t much the Lee County Sheriff’s Office can do.

A woman living near the bus stop along 23rd Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres sent WINK News a video of her yelling at the driver. Mirna Graterol lives across the street from the bus stop. She explained that drivers are constantly speeding down the road, and that this example was simply caught on camera.

WINK News called Iproenergy, the name on the side of the pickup truck with the company’s phone number.

The owner sent a statement where he apologized to the parents for causing them any distress. He also said he punished the driver and that the driver admitted to the mistake.