Riverdale High School begins $69.5 million renovation in Lee County

Riverdale High School Credit: WINK News

Riverdale High School in Lee County is undergoing a $69.5 million renovation that school staff say is sorely needed.

Bulldozers, shovels, dirt and construction workers will be a constant around the high school campus near Fort Myers Shores.

“It’s been a renovation long time coming,” said Scott Cook, principal of Riverdale High School. “What you’re seeing is the beginnings of new parking, new gym, new science labs—just a really good renovation Riverdale High School was due for. It’s going to serve the community and kids well.”

Digital rendering of the new sports complex planned for Riverdale High School’s renovation. Courtesy of Riverdale High School

The School District of Lee County calls the $69.5 million plan its largest project yet.

“Upgrade the facility and provide the kids with a whole new one to support their future goals and what they wanna do,” Cook said.

The school needed renovations because the old space had become too small and outdated for the current student population. The district has seen enrollment numbers go up each year.

Digital rendering of a new building planned for Riverdale High School’s renovation. Courtesy of Riverdale High School

“[We] currently have 13 portables; when this project is complete, we won’t need them anymore,” Cook said. “This will be a huge benefit, safety-wise.”

The parking lot is also being redesigned to replace space that will be occupied by two new buildings.

This project is expected to be finished by August 2025.