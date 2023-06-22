Bonita Springs man accused of beating dog during domestic dispute

Krishna Barclay, 24. (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee County Sheriff”s Office deputies have arrested a man accused of beating a dog during a domestic dispute in Bonita Springs.

Krishna Barclay, 24, faces charges of felony animal cruelty, felony criminal mischief, assault and obstruction without violence.

According to LCSO, the incident happened early morning on Tuesday off Crest Preserve Circle. The victim told deputies Barclay, of Bonita Springs, became enraged when she didn’t answer her phone and claimed he beat her dog.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Krishna Barclay injured a victim’s dog during a domestic dispute. (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim drove home and found injuries on her 10-month-old hound mix, LCSO said.

While the victim cared for her dog, Barclay is accused of smashing her phone and threatening to attack her. The victim fled with her hound for her safety and a samaritan called 911.

When deputies arrived, they observed scratches and swelling on the dog’s face.

The hound is expected to make a full recovery. Barclay was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bond, records show.