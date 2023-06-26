Estero approves contract with RWA Engineering to design, permit Estero Entertainment District

Estero Village Council unanimously approved a $485,045 contract with North Naples-based RWA Engineering to design and permit the Estero Entertainment District.

The item came forth in preparation for plans for the 20-acre village-owned property on Williams Road, of which half is wooded and the other half is occupied by Golf Coast Driving Range.

In March, Council approved four recreational proposals for the site from Texas-based High 5 Entertainment, Crystal Lagoons, Kansas City, Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle and Atlanta-based Pickle & Social, with negotiations ongoing.

