Cape Coral 17-year-old accused of killing driver in high-speed crash

Cape Coral Police Department

A 17-year-old boy from Cape Coral is in custody after police say he killed a driver in a 2022 high-speed crash on Skyline Boulevard.

On Nov. 25, 2022, traffic homicide officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a severe crash near the 5100 block of Skyline Boulevard. It was reported that a white Chevrolet Camaro driven by the teenager was traveling north on Skyline Boulevard approaching Southwest 51st Terrace at a high rate of speed. The victim was driving a vehicle west on Southwest 51st Terrace.

The victim’s vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by the teen’s car. The impact spun the victim’s vehicle around three times. The teen’s car continued north into a grassy median.

The left side of the teenager’s car hit a concrete light pole, causing it to crumble and fall to the ground. The impact spun the car into a tree in the median.

The victim died as a result of their injuries. The investigation revealed that the teenage boy was traveling as fast as 106 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail on Tuesday morning. He faces three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing property damage.