Cape Coral duo defrauds two arcades, face several felony charges

A Cape Coral duo posed as Gaming Commission officers and obtained thousands of dollars at two arcades.

Joseph Zimmer, 48, and his ex-wife, 51-year-old Kelly Whalen are facing several felony charges after defrauding two arcade businesses.

Zimmer and Whalen entered the 777 Arcade on Monday posed as Florida Control Gaming Commission employees. Both suspects told the victim they were from ‘The Gaming Commission’ and stated the business was operating illegally.

Zimmer and Whalen instructed the victim to turn over currency from the safe for documentation. They took $660.00, a DVR system and a computer mouse.

After they got away with the first incident, Zimmer and Whalen tried their luck at the Quick Hits Arcade. The duo walked away with just over $2,000.

With the assistance of the Real Time Intelligence Center analysts, detectives identified Zimmer through surveillance images and facial recognition software. The vehicle that the duo drove away in was also registered to Whalen’s child. Detectives confirmed with the Florida Gaming Control Commission that agents were not on scene at either arcade.

Tactical Narcotics Team members caught Zimmer and Whalen during a traffic stop in Cape Coral. Evidence was located during the traffic stop that linked the pair to the heists.

Zimmer was charged with impersonating an official and fraudulently obtaining property. His driving license was also revoked.

Whalen was charged with fraudulently obtaining property.

Whalen has a previous criminal history including resisting an officer, cocaine possession and failure to appear. Zimmer has priors for battery and failure to pay fines.