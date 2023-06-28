Fifth Avenue redevelopment project proposes new restaurant, rental units

A mixed-use redevelopment project is planned to create a new restaurant and luxury rental units on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples.

The proposal would demolish the single-story building at 472 Fifth Ave. S., between the Del Mar and Osteria Tulia restaurants, and replace it with a three-story structure that would have a ground-floor restaurant and two floors of high-end residences, said property owner Stefano Frittella, who plans to launch his sixth restaurant in downtown Naples with this project. Frittella already has ownership of Bice Ristorante, Caffé Milano, La Trattoria, Vergina and The Bevy.

Frittella’s new restaurant would replace La Pescheria, the seafood restaurant owned by Andrea and Francesca Neri. When the Neris signed the original lease five years ago with Frittella for that coveted streetside dining space that formerly was La Bazenne, they knew it wouldn’t last forever.

