Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 28

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found, and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen any of them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Derek Michael Owens, 33, is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for burglary and grand theft.

He did jail and prison time after investigators say they tracked a stolen iPad right to his door.

Recent arrests out of state for drug possession mean he violated probation and could land back in prison once caught.

Jonathan Pesek, 29, is also wanted in Lee County.

He has an arrest warrant out after not showing up in court on charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Years ago, investigators tell WINK News, he was convicted of a home invasion robbery.

After serving just over a year in prison, he got out on the condition he could never have a gun again.

But cops say they found one after a murder at his house.

Pesek could be in Cape Coral.

Jennifer Weiner, 40, is wanted in Collier County for violating probation for two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure.

Records show she is a repeat offender with a lengthy criminal history.

She was last known to be living in the East Naples area but has also been in Bonita Springs.

More on Southwest Florida Crime

Trio arrested in Port Charlotte, accused of organized retail theft

Report: Child porn, bestiality videos found at suspect’s Naples home

Golden Gate Estates woman arrested, accused of letting infant drown in bathtub

Convicted felon found with loaded gun and drugs gets 40 years