This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Lee County investigators are on the hunt for Denise Maggi. There is a bench warrant out for her arrest for failing to show up for court after getting arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and driving while her license was suspended or revoked.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News, Maggi was initially pulled over for a traffic stop, but when officers spotted drugs on the floorboard, they did a full search of the car, which turned up crack, miscellaneous pills and a crack pipe.

She has prior arrests and several tattoos, including the Scorpio and Gemini signs on her wrists, a cross on her right calf and the Bob the Builder cartoon character on her left ankle.

Crime Stoppers said she also used the alias of Denise Hubbard in the past.

Joseph Milkey also has quite the rap sheet. SWFL Crime Stoppers said has been arrested 26 times on 55 charges in Lee and Hillsborough Counties for armed robbery, grand theft auto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drugs, weapons violations and fleeing and eluding officers.

He’s also spent time in prison for escape and burglary charges.

Now, he’s wanted in Lee County on four warrants for failure to appear in court following arrests for criminal mischief and the possession of cocaine.

Investigators pulled Milkey over for a traffic stop and said they discovered drugs. After a few weeks behind bars, officers found he’d tried to dig a small hole into the tiles of his cell floor. Six months later, he was released from custody, and authorities said, he’s now stopped showing up for court.

He has tattoos – An 8 ball on his chest, the grim reaper on his left ankle, a pot leaf on his right leg and the phrase “Get Paid” written across his back.

Roberto Oliva, also known as Cobra Oliva, is on Collier County’s radar for violation of state probation on a charge of grand theft.

Look for him in Golden Gate Estates, where he’s worked previously as a tree trimmer, lawn maintenance worker and a cleaner.

Investigators said he might also be moving between Golden Gate City and East Naples in order to avoid arrest.

If you have seen these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.