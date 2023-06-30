Live Local Act incentivizing development of affordable housing to go into effect Saturday

The Live Local Act, which focuses on providing more affordable housing options to the local workforce across the state, goes into effect Saturday. In Collier County, where affordable housing is in short supply, local leaders spent months discussing the act’s potential to reshape the landscape of local workforce housing.

The legislation, created by state Senate President and Naples resident Kathleen Passidomo and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, allows multifamily and mixed-use residential development in commercial or mixed-use zones if at least 40% of residential units are designated for those making below 120% of the area’s average median income. Development commitments must be made for at least 30 years.

Mixed-use residential projects can move forward if at least 65% of their total square footage is used for residential purposes. Additional zoning or land-use changes and associated public hearings by developers will no longer be required.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.