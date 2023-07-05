Charlotte County residents invited to form Long-Term Recovery plan

The Hurricane Ian Long-Term Recovery Steering Committee invites Charlotte County residents to participate in creating a Long-Term Recovery Plan.

All community members are invited to attend in-person recovery workshops or to participate in an online survey to share thoughts, ideas and opinions.

Patrick Fuller, Emergency Management Director, stressed the importance of input from county residents in recovery.

“Creating a shared vision of a resilient Charlotte County is the goal of this plan. We need engagement from our citizens, stakeholders, workforce and government,” Fuller said.

In-person workshops are scheduled to last 90 minutes. They offer an in-depth review of recovery areas, task forces and submitted projects.

Community Recovery Workshops will take place throughout July:

2 p.m., Friday, July 14, Englewood Charlotte Library 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.

10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 15, Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.

3 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2580 Aaron St., Port Charlotte Public Library, Port Charlotte.

The results of both the workshops and surveys will be included in the long-term recovery plan.

For more information, contact Emergency Management at 941-833-4000.