Children’s Baptist Foster Home cofounder celebrates turning 104 years old

Eleanor Evett turned 104 years old on Wednesday, and her widespread impact on Southwest Florida is well documented.

Evett co-founded the Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral and the Children’s Baptist Foster Home. Evett didn’t stop there and dedicated many years to children.

Eleanor Evett’s 104th birthday balloons. CREDIT: WINK News

“She talks about what happened in the early part of the 20th century, in the Depression, after effects of the build-up to World War II,” said pastor Tom Ascol, the senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church.

Evett married Roland Evett, the love of her life, more than 80 years ago, when she was 21.

Eleanor Evett and her husband. CREDIT: WINK News

“Good husband, good father,” said Evett. “I couldn’t ask for better.”

While Evett is celebrating her big 104, it’s not her life’s longevity that she thinks is her biggest accomplishment.

“Eleanor and Bud were charter members of Grace Baptist Church, so they were a part of the foundation of this church 40 years ago,” said pastor Ascol.

Through the church, Evett’s passion for helping children shined as brightly as the Pearly Gates. She helped build the Children’s Baptist Foster Home in Fort Myers.

“Children are always important to people. Too many times we let the little ones bother us, but we were a little once too, and I’m sure we did the same thing,” said Evett.

Evett took on an active role by working hard to establish the church’s children’s ministries.

“She led a group of ladies to begin praying that the Lord would give us children in this church, when I came here 37 years ago,” said Ascol. “If someone were to attend one of our services today, you would see dozens, over 100 children here regularly with us every Lord’s Day, and that’s the fruit of Eleanor’s prayers.”

Evett’s explained her prayers and faith had been a building light through all 104 years of her life.

“If you keep Christ in your life, you’re on the right road,” said Evett.

Eleanor Evett blowing out her candles on her 104th birthday. CREDIT: WINK News

Surrounded by friends and family Evett took center stage for the 104th time in her life. Looking at the cake in front of her, Evett paused for a moment and smiled before blowing out her candles for the 104th time.

“What more can I ask for? I have everything,” said Evett.