6-year-old boy dies after gruesome dog bite in North Port

North Port Police van (CREDIT: WINK News)

A 6-year-old boy has died after a dog-biting incident in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, the child sustained severe injuries to his chest Tuesday and was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

The boy was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially after receiving life-saving treatment. After he was stabilized, he was flown to Tampa General to get more treatment.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine. We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges have been filed. The 3-year-old dog, considered a pit bull mixed breed, was taken by Sarasota County Animal Services, and remains in their custody.

NPPD does not know of any previous biting or behavioral incidents involving this dog.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.