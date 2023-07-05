Yabba Island Grill permanently closes in downtown Naples

After a surprising change of plans, Yabba Island Grill permanently closed Sunday on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce we are permanently closed as of Sunday, July 2nd, 2023. Thank you for an incredible 23 years of loyal business and support. Look for an exciting new Phelan Family Brands’ concept coming soon in the fall of 2023,” the popular local restaurant’s social media post notified followers on Independence Day.

Yabba was one of four restaurants Phelan Family Brands acquired last month from Naples-based Culinary Concepts. After the sale, Phelan Family Brands CEO Grant Phelan shared his plans to completely transform Yabba into a new concept eventually. But instead of continuing to operate the restaurant as Yabba for at least another year – Phelan’s intention two weeks ago – plans abruptly changed.

