Cape Coral man sentenced to 14 years for trying to lure child for sex

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for trying to lure a child into having sex.

According to the Department of Justice, 54-year-old William Douglas Collinsworth had already pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on March 8.

The court also ordered Collinsworth to serve a lifetime of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and forfeit his cellphone which was used in the commission of the offense.

According to court documents, Collinsworth spoke with an undercover agent believing he was going to meet a purported 10-year-old to engage in sexual activity. Collinsworth talked to the undercover agent for around two months, discussing various sex acts, before traveling to meet the purported minor, where he was arrested by agents. Collinsworth came prepared to engage in sex acts with the purported 10-year-old, bringing a unicorn backpack, penis pump, lubrication and condoms.