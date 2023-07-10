Collier deputies investigating stabbing at Aaron Lutz Park

Collier County Sheriff’s Office. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Collier County deputies are investigating a stabbing at Aaron Lutz Park that occurred on Sunday night.

The stabbing victim had serious injuries and had to be treated at Gulf Coast Medical Hospital, according to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is listed as a stranger in the report. He is described as wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

According to the report, the suspect had been standing outside the victim’s home, when someone in the home questioned why he was there. The victim said the suspect punched him and then fled. The victim went back into his home to get someone else and then went to the park to pursue the suspect, which is when one of them was stabbed.

Deputies have not made an arrest.