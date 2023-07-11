Fort Myers High graduate Krissy Gear becomes national champion

Fort Myers High School graduate Krissy Gear is now a national champion after the three-thousand-meter steeplechase in Oregon.

“That feels very second-hand and natural to me. I’ve known since I started running for my kick. But the important thing this season has been to get strong enough to where I can execute it,” Gear said.

Gear raced past the 10-time U.S. champion Emma Coburn to take the lead.

“Part of me didn’t want to,” Gear admitted. “you can fan girl any other day. Today, you’re the competitor.”

When Gear spotted her dad and sister in the stands afterward, “I probably would’ve cried if I hadn’t like cried out all my tears.”

Gear prepares for the world championships in Hungary in August.