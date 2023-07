“The Spirit of Fort Myers” statue, also known as “Rachel by the Well,” may be repaired with FEMA Funds.

“Rachel by the Well” has stood tall in front of the Edison Park Neighborhood for nearly a century. According to Mayor Kevin Anderson of Fort Myers, the city will debate on Monday what to do with the $51,000 dollars allocated by FEMA.

The money will be put towards repairing several pieces of art damaged by Hurricane Ian.