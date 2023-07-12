Record high amounts of loggerhead sea turtle nests reported

Florida loggerhead hatchlings, emerging from their nests. (Sea Turtle Conservancy)

A record number of loggerhead sea turtle nests have been laid in 2023 on Sanibel and Captiva, with months of nesting season remaining.

There have been 1,078 sea turtle nests documented across Sanibel and Captiva as of July 11. According to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF), record-breaking totals of 769 loggerhead nests have been found in Sanibel. In Captiva, 267 loggerhead nests were found.

The previous loggerhead records were 671 on Sanibel in 2021 and 264 on Captiva in 2020. SCCF has reported that 4,244 hatchings have successfully emerged.