The Leatherback Sea Turtles have begun to nest in Sanibel, marking the return of the nesting season in Southwest Florida.

Signage has been posted advising visitors of the Sanibel beaches to avoid interacting with the nests.

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation expects hundreds of sea turtles to lay eggs on Sanibel and Captiva from April to October.

The SCCF stated several tips for beachgoers to consider to avoid disturbing the sea turtle nesting season.

Turn off or shield all lights visible from the beach.

Do not use flashlights or cell phone lights on the beach.

Do not disturb the screens covering nests, as it prevents predators from eating eggs.

Remove all beach furniture and equipment from the beach at night.

Dispose of fishing line properly to avoid wildlife entanglement.

Fill in large holes that can trap hatchlings and nesting sea turtles.

Do not get too close, shine lights on, or take flash photos of nesting sea turtles.

Properly dispose of trash. Litter left on the beach can attract predators and pose ingestion and entanglement risks for turtles.

The official start for the nesting season is May 1, which marks an early season start for the aquatic reptiles.

The SCCF told WINK News that conservation members will be present to monitor and protect each and every Leatherback Sea Turtle nest.