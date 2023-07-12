WINK News

New FGCU president presents university’s role in SWFL’s economic growth

Author: Katiuska Carrillo, Gulfshore Business
Despite being the second youngest member of the State University System of Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University, which was founded in 1991 and began classes in 1997, has become a leading economic engine in Southwest Florida. 

New university President Aysegul Timur spoke about FGCU’s role in economic growth, as well as the synergy between the business community and the university during a Real Estate Investment Society of Southwest Florida luncheon Tuesday in Fort Myers. 

Timur was selected to become the school’s fifth president on May 4 following a unanimous endorsement from the FGCU Board of Trustees. Her presidency was then confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors on June 22. 

