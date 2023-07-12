Whole Foods item recalled nationwide due to undeclared allergen presence

Whole Foods Market store. (Credit: CBS News)

According to the Food & Drug Administration, a nationwide recall for a chopped salad kit sold at Whole Foods has been issued.

Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bag.

The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients, resulting in undeclared milk and egg not listed on the product label.

The FDA says that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The salad kits were sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the produce department at Whole Foods Market stores throughout the United States.