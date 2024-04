Blue-green algae bloom triggers health alert. CREDIT: WINK News

As temperatures rise, blue-green algae thrives.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee.

This is near the Alva boat ramp.

The department said to be cautious in the river’s Palace Grande Canal and Walpole Canal.

You should not drink, swim or wade when blooms are present, and always keep a close eye on your pets!