Wade Wilson. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Wade Wilson, the man accused of killing two Cape Coral women in 2019, has requested a new attorney.

Wilson claimed Thursday that he needs a new attorney because he currently has ineffective counsel.

Wilson is accused of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral. He faces the death penalty.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.