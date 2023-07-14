Blue-green algae infiltrates waterways in downtown Fort Myers

Water in downtown Fort Myers tested positive for toxic blue-green algae Friday.

The Army Corps of Engineers safeguards Fort Myers’ water.

“We’ll continue our wet season strategy to maintain beneficial releases out of the lake as long as possible,” District Commander Colonel James Booth said.

Booth helps decide when to release water from Lake Okeechobee through the estuaries to the Caloosahatchee. Despite Lake Okeechobee’s water level nearing 15 feet, the army corps will not send the water in.

Three times in June and July, the corps opened up both the newly named Julien Keen lock in Moore Haven and the Franklin lock in Alva. The water there is much more healthy. The most recent release will continue into next week at least.

“I’ve been very comfortable in these three release situations that we weren’t actively releasing an active bloom with our with-the-flow activity,” Booth said. “And we’ll continue to monitor that and use that type of decision point while we’re in these release schedules right now lower in the lake schedule. But I’m saying we’re open today.”