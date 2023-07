North Fort Myers debit card burglars

Two men are suspected of breaking into a car in North Fort Myers and stealing a debit card, according to Crime Stoppers.

That same card was later used at a 7-eleven gas station in Lehigh Acres.

If either of those men look familiar, do not hesitate and report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

There could be a potential cash reward for your tips.