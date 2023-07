Developers are planning to turn this area of Collier County into the Town of Big Cypress. (CREDIT: WINK News)

There’s a big future in store for a vibrant new town.

Collier County Commissioners have approved the Town of Big Cypress.

Developer Collier Enterprises said the new town will serve as a hub for three separate 1,000-acre villages in eastern Collier.

Big Cypress is expected to bring thousands of new jobs to the area, along with affordable housing and new schools.