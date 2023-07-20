Cape Coral 14-year-old accused of burglarizing gun store, stealing car

Credit: WINK News.

A 14-year-old Cape Coral boy is in custody after, police said, he burglarized a gun store, stole a car and caused expensive damage in the process.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers arrested the teenager after responding to a call about a burglary at Cape Guns at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. The call said a person dressed in all-black clothing was attempting to break the front glass of the business at 3818 Skyline Blvd. (and this is not the first time Cape Guns has been the target of a burglary by a relatively young suspect).

As officers arrived at the scene, the person returned to the car he arrived in and fled from the parking lot. Officers found a car matching the description speeding, traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic and driving recklessly near the store’s location.

The suspect eventually lost the officers who were following him.

CCPD then saw a damaged traffic sign near where the car was last seen and followed the fresh vehicle fluids to the car itself, abandoned in a nearby dead-end. The unoccupied car had damage consistent with striking a sign and was still warm to the touch, police said. It appeared the ignition was also tampered with.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit help CPD officers locate the suspect. He was found running alongside a canal bank in the area and detained without further incident.

The investigation revealed that the teen suspect had burglary tools still in his possession, including a hammer, construction gloves, a ski mask and a screwdriver. He caused nearly $3,000 worth of damages to the front of the business window but was unable to enter due to the window’s strength.

The car he drove was also reported as stolen.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken to the Lee County Jail. He faces the following charges: