8 malaria cases confirmed in Florida

File photo: CBS

Another case of malaria has been confirmed in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said the latest case is in Sarasota County where the other seven cases have been reported.

Sarasota, Manatee and Miami-Dade counties are under mosquito illness alerts. The Center for Disease Control said the Sarasota County cases are the first reported in the last 20 years.

Mosquito Control in Lee, Collier, Charlotte and DeSoto counties have weekly spraying scheduled to cut the mosquito population.

So far, no malaria cases have been reported in Southwest Florida.