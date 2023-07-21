Bishop Verot two-sport athlete prepares for Tar Heel career

Timmy Lawson at football practice. CREDIT: WINK News

From catching touchdowns to striking batters out, a two-sport athlete at Bishop Verot is trading in his black and yellow for Carolina blue.

Bishop Verot’s Timmy Lawson, a senior, will be a Tar Heel on the baseball diamond and gridiron.

Lawson has got one more year at Bishop Verot, but he’s already repping his soon-to-be college colors on his wrists and gloves.

“That’s one of the best parts about [it]. Love the Carolina blue. I mean it’s my favorite color now,” said Lawson.

North Carolina wristband. CREDIT: WINK News

On the football field, Lawson earned his way into the Power 5 ACC Conference as a standout tight end. His athleticism extends to the baseball field too. North Carolina is not forcing him to pick one sport over the other. Instead, he will wear both uniforms.

“It’s just a love for both of them, and you know, the fact that I don’t think I diminished in either while playing both, so I think it’s something I just keep playing ’til I either lose love for one or just something doesn’t work out,” said Lawson.

Timmy Lawson practicing at Bishop Verot. CREDIT: WINK News

Lawson explained his visits to Chapel Hill made his decision simple.

“My family loved it. I loved it. I couldn’t find a single thing wrong with the whole school, so I thought it was the perfect place for me to be,” said Lawson.

While he’s known for his size, speed and production, Lawson’s football coach, Richie Rode, told WINK News that Lawson’s leadership and hard work set him apart.

“I look over, and I’m like good, God, he’s just creating this pool of sweat on the turf. He’s soaking wet, literally, like he jumped in a pool. It started making me think I look at the practice schedule, just how much he works,” said Rode, “how much he runs, how much we’re asking him to do, and you never hear a word. He never sits out a rep. He doesn’t take practice plays off. He jumps in as a scout team guy when we need him. He just works so incredibly hard.”

Bishop Verot. CREDIT: WINK News

Lawson told WINK News he’s not suffering from “senioritis.” He is going to make the most of his final year wearing Bishop Verot’s black and gold.

“I think winning states in football and winning states in baseball. I want to go as far as possible for both teams as we can,” said Lawson.

Lawson started playing baseball when he was 3 and football when he was 6. Lawson and Bishop Verot open their 2023 football season against Lely on Aug. 18.