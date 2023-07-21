Criticism over new standard for Black history in Florida schools

The new standard for how Black history should be taught in Florida schools has sparked major criticism from education and civil rights advocates.

Now, one of the most prominent African Americans in the world is letting their frustration known.

In a speech in Jacksonville, Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris condemned Florida’s new set of standards.

“Adults know what slavery really involves. It involves rape. It involves torture. It involves taking a baby from their mother. It involved some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world,” Harris said.

Civil rights activists said students should be allowed to learn the “full truth” of American history.

“I think that we are past the point of casting this as a Black-white issue. It is something that they could use against any minority group if they wanted to, if they wanted to recast history,” said Jennifer Sughrue, Florida Gulf Coast University Professor of Educational Leadership.

The standards said they will teach not just about violence against African Americans but also violence by African Americans.

Part of the middle-school standards that would require instruction include “how slaves developed skills,” which could suggest slavery was beneficial to those who were enslaved.